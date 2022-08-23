Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 15, 2022          67 14420 CHROMIUM DEVELOPMENT LLC to DILGER, MARION Property Address: 30 MCCORMICK LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12705 Page: 0664 Tax Account: 069.10-5-90 Full Sale Price: $269,900.00 PRITCHARD, CARMAN M et ano to GIANCURSIO, ALASSIA M Property Address: 9330 WEST RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12706 Page: ...

