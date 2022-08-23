Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 30 & August 1-2, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 30 & August 1-2, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded July 30, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT 1TH STEP TRANSPORTATION LLC 107 EAST SQUIRE DRIVE APT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD Amount: $27,000.00 585 BHATTI INC DBA RACETRAC 119 WEST COMMERCIAL STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE ...

