Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July 29 & August 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded July 29, 2022 MECHANICS LIEN SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY Favor: WIDEWATERS DICEPHALOUS HOTEL PROPERTY LLC Amount: $19,291.05 199 WOODCLIFF DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 WILSON, DONNELL Favor: WRIGHTS REMODELING LLC Amount: $56,243.40 48 ALDER BUSH LANE, HAMLIN NY 14464 Liens Filed Recorded August 1, 2022 LIEN RELEASE BREGE, BONNIE Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL SERVICES Broomfield, Nateysia Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISON OF SOCIAL ...

