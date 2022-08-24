Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / 2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses

2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses

By: Ben Jacobs August 24, 2022 0

In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation's largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo