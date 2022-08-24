Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Developer sues city of Canandaigua over stormwater, sewage system backup

Developer sues city of Canandaigua over stormwater, sewage system backup

By: Kevin Oklobzija August 24, 2022 0

The developer who turned an abandoned factory into upscale residential lofts in Canandaigua has filed suit against that city.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo