Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Williams

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel Interviewing and calling exculpatory witness People v. Williams KA 21-00293 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant was previously convicted of murder, assault, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Upon prior appeal, the case was remitted to address the claimant’s CPL 440.10 motion ...

