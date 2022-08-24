Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 16, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 16, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 16, 2022          103 NOT PROVIDED MONROE COUNTY OF to RIVERMEADOW PARTNERS LLC Property Address: 15 ALFRED AVENUE, CHILI NY Liber: 12706 Page: 0535 Tax Account: 160.07-2-42 Full Sale Price: $1.00 MONROE COUNTY OF to NACCA, ANDREW Property Address: 349 BERNARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12706 Page: 0562 Tax Account: 106.25-3-67 Full Sale ...

