Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded August 16, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages  Recorded August 16, 2022           112 NOT PROVIDED FIELD CREST CONSTRUCTION LLC & FLOESER, CHARLES Property Address: 455  IONIA ROAD, MENDON NY Lender: DYS, JAMES M Amount: $159,000.00 GIARDINO, ALEXANDER L & YOUNGS, KATHLEEN M Property Address: 441 STONE ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: SAVANNAH BANK NA Amount: $50,000.00 HUNT, BRIAN & HUNT, BRIANNE Property Address: ...

