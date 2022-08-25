Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / $2 million penalty against company that unlawfully operated oil wells in Steuben and Cattaraugus counties 

$2 million penalty against company that unlawfully operated oil wells in Steuben and Cattaraugus counties 

By: Andrea Deckert August 25, 2022 0

In its decision, the court found that Lee and his companies have violated these laws for years and have ignored the state’s repeated attempts to bring Lee and his companies into compliance.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo