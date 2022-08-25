Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
East Avenue estate, now apartments, sells for $900,000

East Avenue estate, now apartments, sells for $900,000

By: Kevin Oklobzija August 25, 2022 0

A stately East Avenue mansion that houses seven apartments and has roots to the 1890s recently sold for $900,000. Romeyn Management LLC of Pittsford, managed by Jonathan Romeyn Jr., completed the purchase of 1127 East Ave. on Aug. 18, according to documents filed with the Monroe County Clerk's office. The 7,786-square-foot home, which features brick and cedar ...

