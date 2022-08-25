Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Breach of contract: Zoom Tan Inc. v. Sheridan Plaza LLC

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Breach of contract Termination of lease – Termination provisions Zoom Tan Inc. v. Sheridan Plaza LLC CA 21-00665 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff tenant commenced an action seeking specific performance of a lease alleging that the defendant breached the lease by not constructing an agreed-upon buildout of ...

