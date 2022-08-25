Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Young

August 25, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel People’s expert witness – Cross-examination People v. Young KA 20-00325 Appealed from Genesee County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of three counts of criminal sexual act and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. He argues that he was denied effective ...

