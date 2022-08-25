Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Malpractice suit settled for $900,000

Malpractice suit settled for $900,000

Feeding tube inserted wrong

By: Bennett Loudon August 25, 2022 0

Federal officials have settled a medical malpractice lawsuit filed by an Erie County widow for $900,000. According to court papers, Paul Kuznik died on Aug. 11, 2018, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center (VAMC) in Buffalo. He was 73. After he suffered a heart attack on Jan. 3, 2018, Kuznik was admitted to the VAMC where he ...

