Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 17, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 17, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 25, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 17, 2022        83 NOT PROVIDED MONROE COUNTY OF to KUHN, WENDY JO et ano Property Address: 2598 SCOTTSVILLE ROAD, CHILI NY Liber: 12708 Page: 0114 Tax Account: 187.02-1-26 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 ILLINGWORTH, JOHN G et ano to ILLINGWORTH, JOHN G JR et ano Property Address: 12 JAMIE LYNN DRIVE, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo