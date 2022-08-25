Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Qualified immunity: Sabir v. Williams

By: Daily Record Staff August 25, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit  Qualified immunity Religious Freedom Restoration Act – Group Prayer Sabir v. Williams 19-3575 Judges Walker, Sack, and Carney Background: The defendants appealed from an order denying their motion to dismiss in part and that rejected their qualified immunity defense against the Religious Freedom Restoration Act claims. They are practicing Muslims whose religion ...

