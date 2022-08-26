Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / 2022 Super Lawyers & Rising Stars

2022 Super Lawyers & Rising Stars

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2022 0

The 2022 Upstate New York Super Lawyers and Rising Stars have been announced and the following Rochester lawyers have made the lists:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo