Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Araiza, 2 SDSU teammates accused of gang rape in civil suit

Araiza, 2 SDSU teammates accused of gang rape in civil suit

By: The Associated Press BERNIE WILSON and JULIE WATSON August 26, 2022 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Araiza, the "Punt God" who led San Diego State to a record-setting season before being drafted by the Buffalo Bills, and two of his former Aztecs teammates were accused in a civil lawsuit Thursday of gang-raping a teenager at an off-campus party last fall. The lawsuit, filed in San Diego County ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo