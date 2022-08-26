Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 18, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 18, 2022        79 14420 HART, DORIS R et ano to SEITENBACH, RACHEL E Property Address: 11 HICKORY WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12708 Page: 0226 Tax Account: 084.50-11-10 Full Sale Price: $1.00 ONORATO, LAWRENCE et ano to JOHNSON, ANDREW S Property Address: 31 LEANNA CRESCENT, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12708 Page: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo