Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded August 2-3-4-5, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded August 2-3-4-5, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded August 2, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT PEACOCK, DANIEL J 145 W COMMERCIAL STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Favor: EAST ROCHESTER TOWN COURT Amount: $105.00 PETRANEK, BRENDAN R 3675 STATE ROUTE 19 S 23, WARSAW NY 14569 Favor: RUSH TOWN COURT Amount: $170.00 PIMM, JORDAN A 129 SENECA PARKWAY UPSTAIRS, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: EAST ROCHESTER TOWN ...

