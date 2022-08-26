Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded July August 2-4-5, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded August 2, 2022 LIEN RELEASE CATHLEEN M LADELFA IRREVOCABLE TRUST Favor: CHESAPEAKE PONDS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 16 REIDS GROVE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586     Liens Filed Recorded August 4, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN ALANIS-TREJO, A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $127,538.08 BOSWORTH, SCOTT Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $25,910.58 DOLAN, WILLIAM A II Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $601,181.54 MAXIM, PETER J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $150,391.08 PHILLS, DEAN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $14,306.28 PORCHER, GREGORY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: ...

