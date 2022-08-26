Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded August 18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 18, 2022       76 JACKSON, JOHNNY L Property Address: 211 FIELDWOOD DR, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK, NA Amount: $143,772.00 14420 DULIEU, MAUREEN LOWERY & LOWERY, MAUREEN Property Address: 12 UNION STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $15,000.00 JOHNSON, ANDREW S Property Address: 31 LEANNA CRESCENT, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL ...

