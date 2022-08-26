Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NY starts taking applications to sell recreational pot

By: The Associated Press August 26, 2022 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state began accepting applications Thursday to open its first legal recreational pot shops, taking a novel approach by reserving the initial roughly 150 retail dispensary licenses for people with past pot convictions or their relatives. The application process is a key step toward opening one of the country's most hotly ...

