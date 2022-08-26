Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / NY’s high court picks Cannataro as acting chief judge

NY’s high court picks Cannataro as acting chief judge

By: The Associated Press August 26, 2022 0

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's highest court has designated Associate Judge Anthony Cannataro to serve as acting chief judge after Janet DiFiore steps down next week. Cannataro, the former administrative judge of New York City's civil court, has been a member of the state's Court of Appeals since June 2021. He will remain in charge in ...

