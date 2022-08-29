Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Assault: People v. Bunton

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Assault Sufficiency of evidence – Physical injury People v. Bunton KA 17-02218 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of assault, criminal trespass, and resisting arrest. The conviction arose from an incident in which he caused injury to two police officers as he ...

