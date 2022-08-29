Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 19, 2022          74 14420 BRAWN, ROBERT L to BREISTER, JENNIFER S Property Address: 360 LADUE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12709 Page: 0286 Tax Account: 113.02-1-24 Full Sale Price: $165,000.00 DOWNS, TANYA to KNOX, TANYA Property Address: 61 LIBERTY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12709 Page: 0083 Tax Account: 069.37-1-14 Full Sale ...

