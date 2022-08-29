Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded August 19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 19, 2022       85 NOT PROVIDED ALI, RAAFAT Property Address: 87 BRANCHWOOD LANE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $155,000.00 MANGAN, PATRICK J Property Address: 31 WAKE ROBIN TERRACE, HENRIETTA NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $83,000.00 MCINTOSH, CLAIRE B & MCINTOSH, MATTHEW J Property Address: 165 SHOREHAM DRIVE, , NY 14618, PITTSFORD ...

