Rioter who encountered Schumer gets over 4 years in prison

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL KUNZELMAN August 29, 2022 0

A Maryland man affiliated with the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced on Monday to more than four years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol, where authorities say he encountered Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer as his armed security detail led the New York Democrat to safety. Joshua Pruitt, 40, was one of the ...

