Home / News / Supreme Court fencing removed, but building remains closed

Supreme Court fencing removed, but building remains closed

By: The Associated Press August 29, 2022 0

The large fencing that has encircled the U.S. Supreme Court for months has now been removed. The non-scalable fencing was gone Monday morning, leaving only small barricades blocking off the plaza and steps in front of the high court. Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe would say only that the fence came down sometime during the weekend. "The Court ...

