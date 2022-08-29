Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / public records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of August 29, 2022

Upcoming Foreclosures as of August 29, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 29, 2022 0

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice - Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download a PDF or Excel file. Property Address/City/ Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 20 Keller St Rochester 14609 08/29/2022 10:00 AM Bronster, LLP, $4,246.45 228 Emerson St # 234 Rochester 14613 08/30/2022 10:00 AM Terenzi & ...

