Court of Appeals – Sufficiency of indictment: People v. Hill

By: Daily Record Staff August 30, 2022 0

New York State Court of Appeals Sufficiency of indictment Synthetic cannabinoid – Statement of illegality People v. Hill No. 57 Judge Singas Background: The defendant was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing an illegal synthetic cannabinoid. Ruling: The Court of Appeals reversed and dismissed the indictment. The court noted that the Public Health Law’s controlled substance schedules ...

