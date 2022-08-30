Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 23, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 23, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 30, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 23, 2022       73 NOT PROVIDED BARDIN, DOUGLAS S et ano to BARDIN, DOUGLAS S et al Property Address: 35 PALISADE PARK, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12710 Page: 0241 Tax Account: 121.68-2-17 Full Sale Price: $1.00 FORD, ERIKA CORREA to FORD, ROBERT LEE II Property Address: LOT 22 MAP OF DELMAR ESTATES, GREECE ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo