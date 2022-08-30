Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL HILL, MAYSOON KHAN and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN August 30, 2022 0

Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a "Gun Free Zone." The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of "sensitive" places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off limits for guns under a sweeping new ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo