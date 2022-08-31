Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commentary: Penalties and punishments for weapons charges in New York

Commentary: Penalties and punishments for weapons charges in New York

By: Special to The Daily Record Peter Pullano August 31, 2022 0

The state of New York has some of the most restrictive weapon laws in the country, and New York City has codified even more severe restrictions. If you are facing a criminal weapons charge, or if you just have questions about New York weapons laws, it is essential that you educate yourself about the penalties ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo