Home / News / Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20

Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL HILL August 31, 2022 0

A judge rejected a plea agreement that would have meant no prison time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York, drawing applause and tears Wednesday from victims' relatives who packed the court. Judge Peter Lynch, who was not presiding over the case when the ...

