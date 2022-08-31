Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 24, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded August 24, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded August 24, 2022        63 NOT PROVIDED ANTHONY J COSTELLO & SON (JOSEPH) DEVELOPMENT LLC et al to RESERVE INTERESTS LLC et al Property Address: 10 PENDLETON HILL, BRIGHTON NY Liber: 12711 Page: 0203 Tax Account: 149.11-2-4 Full Sale Price: $7,200,000.00 14420 BARBER, STEVEN to LAUTH, ROBIN et ano Property Address: 9 COUNTRY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo