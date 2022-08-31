Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded August 8, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded August 8, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AMBLE LOGISTICS INC et ano 670 CENTRAL PARK AVENUE, YONKERS NY 10704 Favor: CAPYBARA CAPITAL LLC Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ Amount: $57,274.15 CAVALLARO MECHANICAL SERVICES LLC 2017 HUDSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD Amount: $20,000.00 CHEN, YING et ...

