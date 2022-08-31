Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded August 24, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded August 24, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded August 24, 2022         73 NOT PROVIDED ARCARESE, DAWN M Property Address: 73 WALNUT PARK, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,900.00 GRIFFIS, JESSE L & GRIFFIS, SHAUNA J Property Address: 194 GOLF AVENUE, PITTSFORD NY Lender: BAXTER CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00 HEERKENS, DEBORAH C Property Address: 54 KOHLWOOD DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN ...

