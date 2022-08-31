Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Probable cause: United States v. Hawkins

August 31, 2022

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Probable cause Terry stop – Reasonable suspicion United States v. Hawkins 21-836(L) Judges Kearse, Sack, and Menashi Background: The defendants each pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. They argued the district court erred to exclude evidence including a firearm that police recovered from a Terry stop. Ruling: The ...

