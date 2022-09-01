Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Appeals court reverses ruling in Wyoming County case

Appeals court reverses ruling in Wyoming County case

Defendant wanted case heard in Ohio court

By: Bennett Loudon September 1, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed a lower court decision and reinstated a lawsuit in Wyoming County. Plaintiff Koike Aronson Inc. filed the breach of warranty action against defendant Bearing Distributors Inc. In September 2021, state Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo granted a defense motion to dismiss the complaint. In a recent decision the Appellate Division of state ...

