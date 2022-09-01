Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court of Appeals – Speedy trial: People v. Galindo

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2022 0

New York State Court of Appeals Speedy trial Retroactive application of statutory amendment People v. Galindo No. 54 Judge Rivera Background: The defendant was charged in a single accusatory instrument with three misdemeanor counts and three traffic infractions. Seventeen months later, the defendant moved to dismiss the accusatory instrument on speedy trial grounds. During the pendency of his appeal, the legislature ...

