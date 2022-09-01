Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Suppression hearing: People v. Gaines

September 1, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression hearing Standing – Law of the case People v. Gaines KA 18-02069 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed form his conviction of attempted criminal possession of a weapon. The defendant argues that the court’s suppression ruling violated the law of the case doctrine because the court, ...

