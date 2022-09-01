Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded August 8-11-12-15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded August 8, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT SHAIBI, KHALED 139 SHELMONT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: SYNCHRONY BANK Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $2,589.90 SIVERD, BRIAN P 200 EMBERGLOW LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $1,848.13 TATA, GINA 242 HAWKS NEST CIRCLE, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: ...

