Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded August 8-11, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded August 8-11, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded August 8, 2022 LIEN SATISFIED OLD SCHOOL PAINTING LLC Favor: SHERWIN WILLIAMS COMPANY Liens Filed Recorded August 11, 2022 LIEN RELEASE KMB PROPERTIES & CONSTRUCTION LLC Favor: CROSSWAYS CONDOMINIUM BOARD OF MANAGERS 2438-C EAST AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo