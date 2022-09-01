Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Mortgage rates rise to 5.66%, weighing on housing market

Mortgage rates rise to 5.66%, weighing on housing market

By: The Associated Press September 1, 2022 0

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose to their highest level in two months this week, providing no relief for a slumping housing market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate rose to 5.66% from 5.55% last week. One year ago, the rate stood at 2.87%. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo