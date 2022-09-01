Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Rochester still No. 1 in speed of home sales, but time on market rises in August

Rochester still No. 1 in speed of home sales, but time on market rises in August

By: Kevin Oklobzija September 1, 2022 0

Homebuyers finally have a little more flexibility to make decisions as the median time on market in Rochester and across the country rose by five days in August.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo