Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / ‘Tragic outcomes’: Mentally ill face fatal risk with police

‘Tragic outcomes’: Mentally ill face fatal risk with police

By: The Associated Press ANDREW SELSKY and LEAH WILLINGHAM September 1, 2022 0

One summer night, Misty Castillo stepped out of her house in Salem, Oregon, called 911 and asked for the police, saying her son was mentally ill, was assaulting her and her husband and had a knife. "He's drunk and he's high and he's mentally ill," Castillo told the emergency dispatcher, emphasizing again her son's mental condition. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo