Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Mckinley H.-W

By: Daily Record Staff September 2, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child neglect Medical treatment Matter of Mckinley H.-W CAF 21-01452 Appealed from Family Court, Genesee County Background: The respondent father appealed from an order that determined he neglected the subject child. Ruling: The Appellate Division dismissed the appeal, but modified the order by vacating the finding that he neglected the child by ...

