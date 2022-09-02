Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Pat frisk: People v. Hodge

Fourth Department – Pat frisk: People v. Hodge

By: Daily Record Staff September 2, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Pat frisk Flee the scene – No reasonable suspicion People v. Hodge KA 20-01435 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon and assault. He argues that it was in error to refuse to suppress, as the product of an unlawful ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo