The Glennon Law Firm PC | Peter J. Glennon

By: Daily Record Staff September 2, 2022 0

The Glennon Law Firm PC announces that Peter J. Glennon, principal, was selected by his peers for inclusion in the 29th edition of The Best Lawyers in America. This marks the eighth year in a row that he has been selected in the practice area of commercial litigation.

