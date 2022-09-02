Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Barclay Damon | Michael Scott-Kristansen

Barclay Damon | Michael Scott-Kristansen

By: Daily Record Staff September 2, 2022 0

Barclay Damon announces Michael Scott-Kristansen, special counsel, has joined Barclay Damon’s Health Care Controversies and Health & Human Services Providers teams. His primary office location is Rochester.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo